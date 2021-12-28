Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 4,044 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.18.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

