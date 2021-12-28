Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 535 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $302.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

