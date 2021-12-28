Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes $220,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 407 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 577.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $652.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $635.76 and its 200 day moving average is $566.93. The stock has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

