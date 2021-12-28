NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NYSE NKE opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

