NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.28

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 21766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NNGRY shares. Barclays raised shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

