Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 187,352 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.70% of Primoris Services worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Primoris Services by 138.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.