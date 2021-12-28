Northland Power Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

NPIFF stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45.

NPIFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

