NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 35 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $807.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $805.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $780.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $478.43 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $330.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

