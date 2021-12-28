NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 17,835 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after acquiring an additional 306,398 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,762,000 after acquiring an additional 192,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $149.75. 1,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,870. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.20 and a 52-week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

