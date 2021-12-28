NovaPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in V.F. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 37.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

V.F. stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.