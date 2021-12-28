NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

