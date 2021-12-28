NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,113. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.34. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

