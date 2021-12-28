NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.91. 8,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,246. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.