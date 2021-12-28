NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $165.24. 27,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,702. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $165.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $137.14.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

