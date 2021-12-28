Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.45

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $81.12, with a volume of 6955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.37.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.