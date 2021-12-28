NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 321.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,468,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $925,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,858 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVDA stock opened at $309.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $773.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

