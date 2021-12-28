Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,849,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,275,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,798,000 after buying an additional 298,046 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53.

