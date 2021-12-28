Nwam LLC Invests $249,000 in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Global X E-commerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 399.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter.

EBIZ stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

