Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.88.

OCSL stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,703 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

