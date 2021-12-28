Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Billion

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $192.71 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

