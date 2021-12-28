Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,651,000 after buying an additional 567,605 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after acquiring an additional 526,797 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,458,000 after buying an additional 260,230 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after buying an additional 93,621 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.60 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

