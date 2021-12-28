Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,908,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 660,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.