Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 4,526 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 73,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

