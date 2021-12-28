Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.