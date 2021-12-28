Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,018.0% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $325.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

