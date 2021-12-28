OLD Republic International Corp Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Kellogg worth $54,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 457,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

K opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

