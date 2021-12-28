OLD Republic International Corp Sells 101,000 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.19% of J. M. Smucker worth $25,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,782,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average of $127.58.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

