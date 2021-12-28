OLD Republic International Corp Sells 395,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 395,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.9% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $89,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

