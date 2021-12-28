Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

