ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $62.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,398,000 after buying an additional 139,084 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.