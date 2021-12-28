OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OPKO Health’s uptick in year-over-year Pharmaceuticals revenues in third-quarter 2021 is encouraging. Increase in test revenues, and revenues from transfer of intellectual property, and robust sales of RAYALDEE, are impressive. BioReference Laboratories’ (BRL) robust COVID-19 testing volume in the quarter raises optimism. Gross margin expansion bodes well. A strong solvency is an added plus. The company’s third-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, OPKO Health has outperformed its industry. Yet, year-over-year fall in the overall top line and Diagnostics arm’s revenues are concerning. Fall in total RAYALDEE prescriptions is also worrying. Adjusted operating margin contraction does not bode well. Issues like operating in a stiff competitive space and forex woes prevail.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

OPK stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.67.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

