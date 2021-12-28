Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.79. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 50,263 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

