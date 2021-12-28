PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 198,742 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.61. 84,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,679,022. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.74. The company has a market capitalization of $226.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.