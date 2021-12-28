PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 11.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 27,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $284,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.8% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.80. 96,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,679,022. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.57 and its 200-day moving average is $254.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

