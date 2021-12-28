Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Sells 896 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $22,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 315,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 61,724 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.