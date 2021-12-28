Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

PPL opened at C$38.54 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$29.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.32.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.86.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.