Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 14th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

PEYUF stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEYUF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

