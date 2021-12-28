PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $59,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.87. The firm has a market cap of $467.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

