PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 244,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $170.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day moving average is $169.97. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

