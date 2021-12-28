PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 65.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

