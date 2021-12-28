PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

