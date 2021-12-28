PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $223.13 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

