Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “
Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.