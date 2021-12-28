Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $39.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSXP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. 726,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,528. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 160.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after acquiring an additional 863,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 777,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

