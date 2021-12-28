Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.41.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

