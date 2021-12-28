Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches Market Cap of $747,616.48

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Pizza has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $747,616.48 and approximately $123,045.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012439 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00136313 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.22 or 0.00563243 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

