Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Shares Up 1%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

