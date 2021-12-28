Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

PLZ.UN traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.54 and a 12 month high of C$4.81. The firm has a market cap of C$476.37 million and a P/E ratio of 7.07.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.