Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce $156.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.87 million. Plug Power reported sales of $139.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $494.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $476.50 million to $500.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $891.68 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $922.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,983,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,855,641. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.