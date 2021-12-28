Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

PLYM opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLYM. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

